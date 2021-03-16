Constable suspended

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda has suspended a police constable attached to CEN Station in Hassan on charges of professional misconduct. B.R. Dharma, the constable, allegedly took money from a person, allegedly involved in theft cases, assuring him his help to get rid of the cases.

He is the second constable to be suspended in this case. Earlier Somashekhar, also from CEN Station, was suspended.

During the investigation into the theft of a sports utility vehicle, Hassan police searched a house, belonging to Manjunath, at SBM Colony in Hassan on February 23. They found sandalwood illegally stored in the stolen car. Later the police trace Manjunath and arrested him.

Upon inquiry, the accused is said to have revealed that he paid huge bribe to police constables to get rid of the cases he had been facing.