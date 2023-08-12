Constable suspended for demanding money from the victim of assault case

August 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

A constable attached to the Bandepalya station has been suspended for allegedly demanding money from the victim of an assault case.

The conversation between the constable and the victim was recorded and went viral, prompting the DCP southeast division to initiate a probe.

According to police officials, the probe found that constable Raghavendra was guilty of demanding money claiming that the money will be for the photocopies of the documents prepared in the case and for other miscellaneous expenses. The accused constable also allegedly threatened to throw away the file related to the case if the money is not paid.

The victim, Sridevi N., a resident of Mangammanapalya, was allegedly attacked by a tenant of the same building over a row on payment of rent. The accused Saddam allegedly attacked Sridevi with a knife on July 6 and fled the scene following the fight for not paying rent for the last three months. Sridevi was assigned by her landlord to collect rents from the tenant.

Though the Bandepalya police arrested the father and his son, they had diluted the charges to help them secure bail, the victim and her relatives who complained to the police alleged.