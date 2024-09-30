GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Constable suspended for assaulting Sub-Inspector of Police in Bidar

When Mallamma questioned him for being late for duty, he grabbed her by the scruff of her neck and banged her head to a tree

Published - September 30, 2024 09:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable attached to the New Town Police Station in Bidar city has been placed under suspension on the charge of assaulting a Sub-Inspector of Police of the Women Police Station there on Sunday.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, speaking to presspersons in Bidar on Monday, said that Sub-Inspector Mallamma was deployed for supervising security arrangements at a centre, RRK College in Bidar city, where examination for the posts of Village Accountant (Compulsory Kannada Paper) was being held.

Constable Dhanraj, who was also deputed on duty at the examination centre, arrived late for duty. When Mallamma questioned him, the constable took his wrath out on the senior officer and grabbed her by the scruff of her neck and banged her head to a tree, leaving her injured.

Mallamma, who suffered serious head injuries in the attack, was taken to the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS). Later, she was referred to Bengaluru for further treatment.

