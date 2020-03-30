Constable suspended for assaulting priest at Kukke Subrahmanya

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad has placed police constable Shankar Samsi under suspension for allegedly assaulting a priest in the temple town of Kukke Subrahmanya on March 28.

District Home Guard Commandant Murali Mohan Chuntatu has placed Home Guard Vikesh under suspension for allegedly conspiring in the attack. Both of them were attached to Kukke Subrahmanya police station.

The constable was accused of assaulting priest Shrinivas Bhat when the latter was on his way to perform pooja at Adi Subrahmanya, which is near the main temple. The Home Guard was present at the time of assault.

In a press release, Mr. Prasad said the order to place Samsi under suspension was passed following a preliminary inquiry by Deputy Superintendent of Police that prima facie showed the constable's alleged misconduct. A departmental inquiry was on, the release said.

Vikesh has been placed under suspension till further orders, Dr. Chuntaru said in another press release.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary said the assault cannot be generalised as threat to priests who perform poojas at temples. Lockdown does not prevent priests or others from performing daily rituals at place of worship as per stipulations placed by the State government.