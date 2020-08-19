Constable stages dharna

A head constable staged a dharna in the middle of the highway in Sakleshpur on Tuesday opposing the tahsildar’s act of flattening the tyres of his car, parked in a no-parking area.

Dayanand, the head constable attached to Sakleshpur Police Station, had been to a medical shop parking his car on the road. V. Manjunath, tahsildar, noticed the car and ordered his driver to flatten the tyres. Dayanand, agitated by the development, argued that the tahsildar could have imposed a penalty on him instead of removing air from the tyres. Later, he staged a dharna sitting next to the car on the road.

A few minutes later police officials rushed to the spot and forced him to stop the protest and took him away, even as many people captured the developments on their cell phones. Mr. Manjunath told The Hindu that the police constable had repeatedly done this. “Nobody is allowed to park his or her car in the centre of the road. Everyone should follow rules”, he said. The officer said the car was moved to a corner and later its tyres were flattened. “It was not a punishment, but through this we conveyed a message”, he added.