Constable stages dharna

A head constable staged a dharna in the middle of the highway in Sakleshpur on Tuesday opposing the tahsildar’s act of flattening the tyres of his car, parked in a no-parking area.
Dayanand, the head constable attached to Sakleshpur Police Station, had been to a medical shop parking his car on the road. V. Manjunath, tahsildar, noticed the car and ordered his driver to flatten the tyres. Dayanand, agitated by the development, argued that the tahsildar could have imposed a penalty on him instead of removing air from the tyres. Later, he staged a dharna sitting next to the car on the road.
A few minutes later police officials rushed to the spot and forced him to stop the protest and took him away, even as many people captured the developments on their cell phones. Mr. Manjunath told The Hindu that the police constable had repeatedly done this. “Nobody is allowed to park his or her car in the centre of the road. Everyone should follow rules”, he said. The officer said the car was moved to a corner and later its tyres were flattened. “It was not a punishment, but through this we conveyed a message”, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath