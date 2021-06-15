Constable recruitment exams: Coaching centres in the dock for impersonation racket

CID sleuths arrest four faculty members

Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the impersonation case in police constables’ recruitment exams conducted last year found that the racket was being operated from two coaching centres in Gokak and Belagavi. It was to help 21 candidates who had enrolled in the centre to clear exams through illegal means. While the CID sleuths arrested four faculty membes from Ekalavya and Darideepa coaching centres, the kingpin, identified as Basavaraj Dundanahatti, is on the run.

“We have some clues on the accused and he will be arrested soon,” Sara Fathima, Superintendent of Police , CID, heading the investigation, said .

Those arrested are Bheemappa Mahadeva Hulloli aka Bheemshi, Lakshmana Uddappa Bandi, Laxman Muthappa Parannavar, and Mallikarjun Yamunappa Babalannavar.

The accused were arrested for conspiracy in impersonation of candidates in various written and physical examinations in return for money ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh from each candidate.

According to the CID officials the examinations were conducted for posts of Civil Police Constable for civil and reserve forces across the State between September to November last year . It is found that in these examinations some persons impersonated the original candidates and attended the examination. Among the impersonators, the CID officials arrested five police constables who were caught red handed while writing exams on behalf of the candidates. The accused constables have been dismissed from service pending criminal cases against them.

As many as 21 cases were registered in various police stations across the State, including 11 in Bengaluru, five in Belagavi and one each in Ballari, Chitradurga, Yadgir, Shivamogga and Hubballi-Dharwad. So far, 61 accused persons have been arrested.