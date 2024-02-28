ADVERTISEMENT

Constable nabs two of six accused who stabbed him on moving train

February 28, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A railway constable, despite being injured, chased and caught two among a six-member gang who stabbed him in a bid to escape in a moving train between Mysuru and Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the railway police arrested the other four accused within 24 hours and charged them under attempt to murder, assaulting a government servant on duty and wrongful restraint.

The accused Mohammed Irfan, 19, Darshan, 21, Faisal Khan, 22, Mohammed Imran, 20, Moin Pasha, 21, and Muniraju, 24, are from Bengaluru working as daily wage labourers.

According to the police, the accused were returning to the city after visiting Pandavapura. They were sitting near the footboard of the train and washroom area smoking and creating a ruckus, causing nuisance to the passengers.

Constable Satish Chandra, deployed on patrolling duty, objected to their behaviour. Heated arguments ensued between them. Suspecting their behaviour, he tried to nab them when the train reached Maddur before alerting his colleagues for backup. In the melee, the accused allegedly stabbed Chandra in a bid to escape after the train reached Maddur station, but the constable, with the help of a few passengers, pinned down two of them and handed them over to the railway police.

The police obtained the details of the other accused and arrested them within record time, Soumyalatha S.K., Superintendent of Police, Railways, said.

The police are verifying the possible criminal background of the accused.

