Constable killed in road accident in Dharwad district, another injured

September 20, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A constable was killed and a woman police constable riding pillion was injured in a road accident on the Hubballi Dharwad Bypass Road on Wednesday night, while they were returning home after their bandobast duty.

The accident occurred near Ramya Residency on the bypass road, when their motorcycle was hit by a truck.

While 37-year-old constable Hucchesh Hiregoudar was killed on the spot, constable Lakshmi suffered severe injuries and is admitted to hospital.

Both the constables attached to Garag Police Station were returning home after attending the bandobast duty for Ganesh festival at Chabbi village in Hubballi taluk. Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case.

