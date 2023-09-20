HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Constable killed in road accident in Dharwad district, another injured

September 20, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A constable was killed and a woman police constable riding pillion was injured in a road accident on the Hubballi Dharwad Bypass Road on Wednesday night, while they were returning home after their bandobast duty.

The accident occurred near Ramya Residency on the bypass road, when their motorcycle was hit by a truck.

While 37-year-old constable Hucchesh Hiregoudar was killed on the spot, constable Lakshmi suffered severe injuries and is admitted to hospital.

Both the constables attached to Garag Police Station were returning home after attending the bandobast duty for Ganesh festival at Chabbi village in Hubballi taluk. Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.