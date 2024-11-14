Constable killed in accident

A 30-year-old constable attached to the City Armed Reserve was killed in an accident on the Nayandahalli ring road service road in Byatarayanapura traffic police limits on Tuesday night .

The deceased Manu, a resident of J.J. Nagar, was returning home after visiting a friend when the accident occurred around 8.15 p.m .

According to the police, Manu lost control over the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into the footpath and fell, when he was hit by a goods vehicle passing by. He sustained a severe head injury as he not wearing a helmet and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries .

The Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent case against Manu for further investigation.