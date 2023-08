August 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - YADGIR

A 34-year-old police constable was found dead at his residence in Maski in Raichur district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Basanagowda, a native of Agoli village of Gangavati taluk of Koppal district.

As per preliminary investigation, the death may have occurred due to a heart attack. Further investigation is on.