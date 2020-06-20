Constable dies of COVID-19

A 56-year-old constable attached to Kalasipalya police station, Bengaluru, died of COVID-19 on Saturday at Victoria Hospital. The constable had tested positive on June 18. and was admitted to the hospital on the same day. On Thursday, Eight police personnel from the station had tested positive.

Earlier, an assistant sub-inspector attached to V.V. Puram traffic police station, who died of heart attack, had tested positive posthumously. Around 40 police personnel have tested positive so far in the city.

Iin Mysuru, 13 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel tested positive. The personnel were under home quarantine after their return from duty at Padarayanapura and other places in Bengaluru. Results of samples of other police personnel are expected on Sunday. Over two dozen KSRP personnel from Mysuru had been deployed for security at Padarayanapura, which reported many positive cases since the clash. Four police personnel have tested positive in Chikkamagaluru and two in Hassan.

In Bengaluru, Cubbon Park police station was sealed on Saturday after a head constable tested positive. The station has been temporarily shifted to Vidhana Soudha police station. According to sources, primary and secondary contacts will be tested after four to five days. Wilson Garden traffic police station has been sealed after an assistant sub-inspector of police tested positive. Various other police stations in the city, including V.V. Puram Traffic, Kalasipalya, Marathahalli, and the headquarters of the Central Crime Branch, have been sealed.