Constable dies in road accident

Belagavi

10 December 2021 01:00 IST

A 24-year-old police constable died in a road accident in Benachikamaradi near Gokak on Thursday.

Anand Suladal was going home to Hudali from Gokak after his duty hours when his bike skidded off the road and he suffered head injuries.

He was unmarried and was scheduled to meet a girl’s family in a nearby village next week, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

A case has been registered in the Gokak Police Station.