ADVERTISEMENT

Constable caught accepting bribe

September 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta officials caught a 39-year-old police constable allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for an official favour in Malur on Thursday.

The accused Girish R.N., a resident of Mahadevapura and working in Masthi police station in Kolar district, had demanded a bribe to release a four-wheeler that he had seized related to a case. The accused was caught accepting the bribe near taluk panchayath office in Malur, said Lokayukta officials.

He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption act and taken into custody for further investigations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US