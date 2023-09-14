HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Constable caught accepting bribe

September 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta officials caught a 39-year-old police constable allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for an official favour in Malur on Thursday.

The accused Girish R.N., a resident of Mahadevapura and working in Masthi police station in Kolar district, had demanded a bribe to release a four-wheeler that he had seized related to a case. The accused was caught accepting the bribe near taluk panchayath office in Malur, said Lokayukta officials.

He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption act and taken into custody for further investigations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.