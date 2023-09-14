Constable caught accepting bribe

September 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials caught a 39-year-old police constable allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for an official favour in Malur on Thursday.

The accused Girish R.N., a resident of Mahadevapura and working in Masthi police station in Kolar district, had demanded a bribe to release a four-wheeler that he had seized related to a case. The accused was caught accepting the bribe near taluk panchayath office in Malur, said Lokayukta officials.

He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption act and taken into custody for further investigations.