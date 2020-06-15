Constable booked for assaulting farmer for not wearing mask properly

The Kengeri police have registered an FIR against a police constable charging him under assault, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint for allegedly assaulting a farmer accusing him of not wearing the mask properly.
The victim, Uday Kumar (35), a resident of Ullal Upanagara, had gone to a grocery shop to get change to pay wages to the plumber who had come to work at his house on Saturday. He was confronted by a man wielding a lathi who asked him to wear the mask properly. Uday Kumar ignored him and started walking away, but the man started verbally abusing him. When Uday Kumar asked him to behave, the accused began to assault him with the lathi, he said.
Uday Kumar sustained bruises and his phone was smashed to pieces. Passers-by rushed to his help and pacified the accused who left in a huff. The injured Uday Kumar later enquired about the accused and came to know that he was serving as a police constable.
The police are trying to track down Veerabharaiah.
