Karnataka

Constable attacked

A police constable suffered serious injuries when a group of people attacked him at Haralahalli in Hassan late at night on Tuesday. Lohith, attached to Sakleshpur town police station, was attacked while he was at Haralahalli to meet his relatives. Around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday, four people riding bikes picked up an argument for no reason. One among them hit Lohit with a knife and fled the place.

Lohith has given the names of the accused as Prakash and Puneeth. The two others have not been identified. Lohith is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan. Based on his statement, Hassan Extension Police have registered an attempt to murder case.


