Constable arrested for raping minor girl in Bengaluru

July 29, 2022 21:18 IST

A police constable from the 2021 batch, who is still on probation, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl minor girl in the city. The arrested constable Pavan Dyavannanavar, 25, from Belagavi, was attached to Govindapura Police Station.

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl had eloped from her house to meet a boy she had befriended on social media. As she was standing by the street-side late at night, Pavan, on his way back to his room in the area, found her and assured her of help, but said since it was very late, they could go to his room for the night and the next morning he would help her board a bus. He allegedly then raped her and the next morning, gave her ₹500 and dropped her at a bus stand.

The girl reached a neighbouring district and met with the boy at his house. However, the boy’s father met the girl and realising she was a minor, took her to the local police station and reported that the girl had landed up at their house.

By then, the girl’s parents had lodged a kidnap and rape case against the boy in K.P. Agrahara Police Station. Once the police from the neighbouring district reported the girl being brought to the police by the boy’s father, the K.P. Agrahara police brought her back to the city and during her questioning, she revealed the sexual abuse and rape by the constable the night before she left the city. Based on her statement, the police identified the constable and arrested him under POCSO Act, 2012.