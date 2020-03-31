Constable, another suspendedfor assaulton archak

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad has placed police constable Shankar Samsi under suspension for an alleged assault on an archak in the temple town of Kukke Subrahmanya on March 28.

Also, District Home Guard Commandant Murali Mohan Chuntaru has placed Home Guard Vikesh for allegedly being part of the assault. Both of them were attached to Kukke Subrahmanya Police Station.

Samsi was accused of assaulting archak Srinivas Bhat when the latter was on his way to perform puja at Adi Subrahmanya, which is near the main temple. Home Guard Vikesh was present at the time of the assault.

In a press release, Mr. Prasad said that the order to place Samsi under suspension was passed following a preliminary inquiry by Deputy Superintendent of Police that prima facie showed the constable’s misconduct. A department inquiry was on, the release said.

Vikesh has been placed under suspension till further orders, Dr. Chuntaru said in another press release.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that the assault on Mr. Bhat cannot be generalised as a threat to archaks who perform pujas at temples.