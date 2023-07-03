Constable among two killed in accident on airport flyover near Doddajala

July 03, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two persons, including a 40-year-old police constable, were killed and five others were injured when a car crashed into an SUV that had stopped in the middle of the Kempegpowda International Airport flyover near Doddajala in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh, the driver of Devanahalli inspector Dharme Gowda, with who he was on night rounds.

According to the police, the duo, on night rounds, found an SUV parked in the middle of the flyover, jammed and unable to move around 2 a.m. While inspector Dharme Gowda came to the extreme left to make a call for help, a speeding car moving in the same direction crashed into the jammed car, hitting Suresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were around six people in the speeding car. One of the passengers sitting next to the driver, identified as Sharath, 22, was killed on the spot, while the others were severely injured.

The driver of the of the car suffered multiple fractures and all the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police suspect that the occupants of the car, including three girls working in a tech company, were on a joy ride when the incident occurred. The police also suspect that drunken driving and poor visibility led to the accident.

Due to the impact, the cars were completely damaged. The police had to shut down the flyover for some time to clear the accident scene.

The police have collected the blood samples of the accused driver and sent it to FSL for analysis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.