Conspiracy within party against Karnataka CM cannot be ruled out, says K.N. Rajanna

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna said on Monday that conspiracies were quite common in politics and nobody could rule out conspiracies within the Congress against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In an interaction with the media at Goruru in Hassan taluk, Mr. Rajanna was reacting to BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that Congress leaders shared documents of the MUDA scam with the BJP. “Now a days, anybody can access documents. I cannot rule out conspiracies with the Congress against the Chief Minister. In politics, conspiracies are quite common. Every politician aims to get a higher position. I don’t say it is wrong,” he remarked.

On the probe against Mr. Siddaramaiah, the Minister said the court had directed the Lokayukta police to probe the case. “The facts of the case will come out after the inquiry is over. Similarly, many other leaders, including Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is also facing probes. Just because an inquiry is going on against someone, he or she is not guilty,” he added.

Mr. Rajanna visited Goruru and offered bagina to Hemavathi dam. MP Shreyas Patel, Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda. and others were present.

