GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conspiracy within party against Karnataka CM cannot be ruled out, says K.N. Rajanna

Published - September 30, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna said on Monday that conspiracies were quite common in politics and nobody could rule out conspiracies within the Congress against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In an interaction with the media at Goruru in Hassan taluk, Mr. Rajanna was reacting to BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that Congress leaders shared documents of the MUDA scam with the BJP. “Now a days, anybody can access documents. I cannot rule out conspiracies with the Congress against the Chief Minister. In politics, conspiracies are quite common. Every politician aims to get a higher position. I don’t say it is wrong,” he remarked.

On the probe against Mr. Siddaramaiah, the Minister said the court had directed the Lokayukta police to probe the case. “The facts of the case will come out after the inquiry is over. Similarly, many other leaders, including Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is also facing probes. Just because an inquiry is going on against someone, he or she is not guilty,” he added.

Mr. Rajanna visited Goruru and offered bagina to Hemavathi dam. MP Shreyas Patel, Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda. and others were present.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.