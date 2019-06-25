Conspiracy by Modi, Shah and Rajnath led to my defeat: Kharge

Veteran Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Kalaburagi to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Umesh Jadhav, alleged that he was defeated by, what he termed, a ‘well-hatched conspiracy” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and then Union Home Minister [now Defence Minister] Rajnath Singh.

He was addressing a Congress workers’ meeting at the District Congress Committee office in Kalaburagi on Monday evening. He said the meeting was convened to thank the workers who worked for him in the elections.

“The Modi team worked hard to ensure my defeat. It sent hundreds of workers from outside to spread lies and misinformation against me. It took up an extensive campaign against me among the people. It spread lies about my wealth in social media. It finally succeeded in its goal to defeat me,” he alleged.

Mr. Kharge also said that it was the defeat of the Congress’ ideology. “It is not my defeat. Nor is it the that of all the party leaders and cadres who worked hard for me in the election. It is the defeat of secularism, democracy, equality, and social justice. Let us not get disappointed by the defeat. Let us introspect, rectify our mistakes, and move on with more determination and commitment to upholding the values and ideology that the Congress always strived for,” he said.

Ridiculing Mr. Modi, who bowed before the Constitution in the Central Hall of Parliament after the victory in the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Kharge said that it was ironic that those who were striving to change the Constitution offered respect to it.

“Mr. Modi never respected the values enshrined in the Constitution. It is unfortunate that the people of India, who have great regard for the Constitution, voted for those who wanted to change it,” he said.

In an attempt to boost the morale of the party’s rank and file, Mr. Kharge asked them to see how those of the BJP and the Communist parties remained in the party and worked hard for the values they had faith in, despite losing elections for several decades and learnt from them.

“We need not be disappointed. Over 5.21 lakh people have voted for me in Kalaburagi. It shows that we are not alone. There are a considerable number of people who still have faith in the Congress and its ideology,” he said.

Surprise over Gurmitkal

He also expressed his surprise on how the people of Gurmitkal voted in the last elections.

“Gurmitkal had always given a good lead to Congress candidates in all the Lok Sabha elections since its inception. But, it is surprised to see that the BJP took a lead by over 20,000 votes in the last election,” he added.