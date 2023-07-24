Conspiracy being hatched to topple Congress government, says D.K. Shivakumar

July 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on July 24 claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to topple the Congress government in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr Shivakumar, who is also the president of the KPCC, said that a “strategy” is underway in Singapore against the Congress government in the State.

Mr. Shivakumar made the comments when he was asked about former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy’s trip to Singapore, after he jointly conducted a press conference with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP on Friday. Both BJP and JD (S) legislators boycotted the legislature following suspension of 10 BJP MLAs by Speaker U T Khader on the grounds of “indiscipline and unruly behaviour”.

Mr Shivakumar said, “I have information about his (H D Kumaraswamy) visit to Singapore. Instead of preparing a ‘game plan’ here in Bengaluru, they went to Singapore to work on a strategy. We know everything.”

In the joint press conference, former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Mr. Kumaraswamy had announced that they will work together against the Congress-led government in the State on various issues. On Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy reportedly flew to Singapore. While the reason for his visit has not been disclosed by the party, sources close to him say that it is a family trip.

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda held a meeting with his party legislators last week and clarified that they had no plans to form an alliance with the NDA. Mr. Gowda said that the party would fight independently and there was no question of joining the NDA or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).