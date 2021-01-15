Consignments reach Shivamogga, Hassan

The consignment carrying 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reached Shivamogga on Friday. A vehicle carrying the vaccine reached the city around 12.30 p.m. The staff members of Health and Family Welfare received the consignment and offered pooja as well.
Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told media that the district administration had set up 91 booths at 52 centres for vaccination in the district. The vaccination drive would be launched on Saturday. “On the first day, as per the instructions from the government, we will provide the vaccine for 100 beneficiaries each in nine centres in the district. Group D employees of the department would be the first beneficiaries”, he said.
From January 18 onwards, the drive would be held at all 91 booths in the district. “We have made all preparations to conduct the driver. Each booth will have a team of five vaccinators”, he said.
Similarly, 10,500 doses of vaccine reached Hassan on Thursday. The officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department welcomed the vehicle carrying the vaccine with applause. The district administration has identified 10 centres for the launch of the vaccination drive on Saturday. In each centre 100 people would get the vaccination, said K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer of Hassan.
