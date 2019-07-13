Karnataka

Considering habeas corpus petition: Rayaraddi

Commenting on the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, former Minister and Congress leader Basavaraj Rayaraddi said there was a possibility of moving a habeas corpus petition before the court with regard to the disgruntled MLAs, who are now camping in Mumbai.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Rayaraddi termed the incident of them taking “shelter” in a Mumbai hotel as a case of “illegal confinement” and said there was the possibility of approaching the court to seek directions to make the disgruntled MLAs attend the legislature session.

He maintained that the MLAs should follow the whip issued by the party and any violation of the whip by the members of the Legislative Assembly would lead to their disqualification.

