Consider setting up industrial corridor in KGF, M.B. Patil appeals to NICDIT

May 30, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Large & Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Tuesday appealed to the national industrial corridor apex body to consider establishing an industrial corridor in KGF.

He made the appeal while participating through videoconference in a meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

Mr. Patil informed the meeting that 3,600 acres of land belonging to BEML in KGF could be used for the purpose. He opined that if this project becomes a reality, then it would become one of the prominent industrial hubs on the Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor and create a lot of job opportunities. He said the proposal regarding the project would be submitted to the apex body soon.

The proposal made by Mr. Patil witnessed a positive response in the meeting. Union Ministers who were present asked Mr. Patil to submit the proposal with details.

About Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor (CBIC) Tumakuru Node, Mr. Patil informed that work for the development of Phase-A in 1,736 acres has been entrusted to L&T at a contract price of ₹948 crore.