‘Consider PU lecturers as non-vacation staff’

November 23, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

As the government PU college lecturers were engaged in examination and evaluation duties which, they claim, has eventually deprived them of vacations after the yearlong work, the Mysuru unit of Karnataka State PU College Lecturers’ Association has suggested that the lecturers be designated as “non-vacation staff” like the employees in 63 State government departments. This will provide them holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays besides other benefits, including additional earned leave (EL), the association said.

Association president M.M. Mahadev said the lecturers were being denied proper vacations that used to be in the months of April and May since they will be engaged in conducting examinations and evaluations (including for the annual examination) that continue beyond May. “The busy schedule and continuous duties in colleges have divested them of their obligatory holiday. At the same time, they were not getting benefits as given to the staff of the non-vacation departments despite working on their vacation,” he argued.

From March till August, the lecturers will be engaged conducting examinations and they don’t get proper holiday after work for almost a year. In total, seven examinations, including preparatory, annual and supplementary are conducted. Instead the lecturers be considered as the non-vacation department staff and accordingly sanction the benefits extended to such service departments, the association demanded.