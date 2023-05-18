Consider MLAs from among Lingayat, SCs, STs, Muslims for Deputy Chief Minister post, urges Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha

May 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking exception to having a single Deputy Chief Minister in the new Congress government, Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha has said that the Congress should consider Lingayats, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Muslim leaders for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post as these communities too have supported it in a big way in the Assembly elections.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi along with other office-bearers, national general secretary of the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha and former bureaucrat Shivanand Jamadar said that the Congress should keep in mind that Lingayats, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Muslims too have voted for the party leading to their representatives being elected in big numbers to the Assembly.

“Lingayats have drifted away from the BJP because of ill-treatment and they have supported the Congress in a big way. In terms of the number of MLAs, after Lingayat (who have sent 34 members to the Assembly), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Muslims are in good numbers and these communities have supported the Congress. If the Congress fails to treat these communities, including Lingayats, respectfully, then it will have to face the consequences in parliamentary elections,” he warned, clarifying that the mahasabha is not suggesting any candidate for the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jamadar took exception to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar claiming the support of all seers of Veerashaiva Lingayat communities. “Four or five Veerashaiva seers of the Pancha Peethas may have supported Mr. Shivakumar. But that does not mean, all Lingayats have supported his candidature. He might have made the statement to snub Siddaramaiah and Lingayat leader M.B. Patil. During the last election, seers of the Pancha Peetha accused the Congress of dividing religion. And, subsequently, after the elections, Mr. Shivakumar apologised saying that the issue of independent religion was the cause for the Congress defeat. Mr. Shivakumar doesn’t have the moral right to speak about Lingayats,” he said.

Religion status

To a query, Mr. Jamadar said that the mahasabha will urge the new government to review its earlier recommendation on giving religion status to Lingayat, which has been returned by the Union government for three reasons. “We will urge the new government to look into the issue and send a new proposal to the Union government giving clarification to the questions raised,” he said.

Mr. Jamadar said that the Union government had sent back the recommendation on religion status by giving three false reasons. “We are ready to counter those reasons with facts and documentary evidence. We want the government to take it forward from where it has stopped and send the proposal again to the Union government. We may take a delegation to the government once the government is formed and things settle down,” he said.

On why the mahasabha was silent all these years, Mr. Jamadar said that the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy declined to look into the issue.

“And, subsequently, although Lingayat leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai became Chief Ministers, they acted according to the stand taken by their party [BJP]. So we did not approach them. As it was the Congress government which took the decision to send the recommendation, we are approaching it again to take it forward,” he explained.

On what if they did not get the support of the government, he said that they will first approach the government and if things don’t go as expected, they will be forced to take the legal route to get their demand fulfilled.

Mahasabha national organising secretary Basavaraj Rotti, office-bearers M.V. Gongadashetty and G.B. Halyal, among others, were present.