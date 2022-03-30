Film-maker and Kannada Development Authority Chairman T.S. Nagabharana inaugurating the Hassan district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Boovanahalli near Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

March 30, 2022 19:42 IST

Two-day Kannada Sammelana begins at Boovanahalli

The two-day Hassan district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana began at Boovanahalli near Hassan on Wednesday. Hundreds of people and folk troupes took part in the procession of Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda, writer and folk scholar, who has been chosen to preside over the event.

Filmmaker and Kannada Development Authority chairman T.S. Nagabharana, inaugurated the event. In his inaugural address, he said it was the duty of every Kannadiga to learn Kannada and conserve Kannada culture for future generations. “Mother tongue is not only a medium of communication, it also builds a bond with others. Civilisation can last for long only if the language remains rich”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Hundreds of people and folk troupes participating in the procession held as part of Hassan district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Boovanahalli near Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Mr. Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda said the Kannada language and the land had been facing many problems. They could be resolved if leaders and people work hard, keeping aside their differences. “Right now, there is a general feeling that only English can get our youth jobs. Kannada will survive only if knowledge of Kannada can fetch jobs. Efforts to incorporate Kannada in advanced technology are necessary”, he said.

H.L.Mallesh Gowda, president of Hassan district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaj, Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Gowda and others participated.

Eom/ Photos available