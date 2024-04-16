ADVERTISEMENT

Conservationists rejuvenate open well in Belagavi

April 16, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The old well in the Military Camp area in Belagavi that was rejuvenated by conservationists with support from Lions Club members. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

City-based conservationists have rejuvenated an open well in the Military Camp area in Belagavi.

The seven-decade-old well on Kondappa Street had fallen into disuse. It was opened for public use on Monday. Members of Lions Club supported the project.

Rejuvenation expert R.S. Nayak, who is a former chief engineer of the Belagavi City Corporation, and conservationist Kiran Nippanikar executed the project.

Members of Belgaum Lions, Lions of Tilakwadi, Belgaum Main, Midtown and Khanapur extended support to the initiative.

Cantonment Board CEO Rajeev Kumar and Lions Club office-bearers attended the inauguration ceremony.

District Governor, 317B MJF Belagavi, Erle Britto said that this initiative has not only revived a piece of the city’s history but also ensures access to water for the local community.

Mr. Nippanikar observed that the well had been considered dead for almost 35 years and remained neglected. He thanked members and office-bearers of the clubs concerned.

