Conservationists fume over civic works for Beladakuppe temple fair inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve

December 07, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Conservation activists have expressed their ire over a circular by the Mysuru district administration approving various works for completion ahead of a major temple fair inside the core area of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwaraswamy temple is located in the Hediyala range of BTR and the annual Jathra takes place during the Karthika Maasa coinciding with the last Monday of the Hindu calendar. It is slated to be held for three days from December 10 and the fair draws huge footfall, triggering concerns from conservationists on the ground that it is disturbing the habitat besides resulting in habitat degradation.

Even the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had conducted a spot inspection and recommended that the temple and its activities should be shifted outside in the interest of both humans and wildlife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slew of maintenance works

The trigger for the latest indignation is that circular dated December 4, 2023, which authorises a few works for temple maintenance and repairs including laying sheets, clearing the approach road, painting, erection of temporary toilets, solar lighting for temple office, drinking water facilities etc. at a cost of ₹30.03 lakh. Activists say the long-term solution was to shift the temple fair to outside BTR boundaries as recommended by the NTCA.

However, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said as the temple management was with the Muzrai Department regulations are in place. But given the sentiments of the people regulations have to be introduced in a graded manner and by winning their confidence, he added.

The DC clarified that a majority of the works approved pertained to basic maintenance of the temple and the approach road to the temple was not being asphalted or metalled.

Multiple curbs in place

Mr. Rajendra said a lot of curbs have been introduced over the years and the use of generator sets, electric lighting, stage programmes etc. have been banned so as to reduce disturbance to wildlife while entry of private vehicles is also restricted and the temple entry timings have also been curtailed, he added.

‘’We are conscious of the fact that the temple is in the core area of BTR and efforts are on to ensure that only core religious activities take place in the temple. Besides, a section of devotees have offered six acres of land outside the forest boundary where religious activities can be shifted and this may materialise by next year, said Mr. Rajendra.

The shrine inside the forest was a minor one a few decades ago but grew in popularity and size with expansion over the years. The Jathra or fair would draw anywhere upto 1 lakh people. But pressure from conservationists and the imperatives of ensuring that the core area remains inviolate resulted in regulations kicking in. As a result, private vehicles are now being banned and only KSRTC, which will operate special services, will be allowed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.