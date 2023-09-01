Conservationist bats for govt. relief to snake catchers succumbing to snake bites

September 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Expressing concern over snake catchers succumbing to snake bites during rescue efforts in different parts of Karnataka, well-known conservationist from Mysuru Balasubramanya popularly known as ‘Snake Shyam’ has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide compensation from the government to the families of such persons.

Mr. Balasubramanya, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his recent visit to Mysuru and handed over a memorandum, has referred to the recent instances in different parts of the State where snake catchers have succumbed to snake bites during the rescue efforts. The families of such snake conservationists are put into a lot of difficulties due to the unfortunate deaths.

Several snake conservationists in different parts of the State were involved in rescue efforts in their respective areas. Unfortunately, some of them have lost their lives during the exercise, he said citing the cases of Mr. Lokesh in Nelamangala, Mr. Naresh in Chikkamagaluru and Deepu in Kanakapura.

Hence, whenever snake conservationists lose their lives during the rescue efforts, the government should ensure financial aid to their next of kin, he said.

Exclusive beds for victims of snake bite

Pointing out that at least 50 to 60 snake bites are reported across the State every day and the victims are mostly either poor labourers or farmers, Mr. Balasubramanya asked Mr. Siddaramaiah to issue necessary directions to set aside a 10 bedded ward in all government hospitals to treat snake bite victims.

Most of the snake bite victims are either poor labourers or farmers, who are unable to afford to treatment in private medical facilities, Mr. Balasubramanya said the State government should set aside an exclusive 10-bedded ward for snake bite victims in government hospitals. As it was necessary for a snake bite victim to remain calm, the patients should not be treated in emergencies of government hospitals where they are exposed to plight of accident victims, heart attack patients etc.

Mr. Balasubramanya, who claimed to have rescued a total of 86,440 snakes during his career spanning 46 years, said anti-snake venom is available at most hospitals including Government hospitals now.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said the snake bite victim should remain calm and be rushed to the nearest medical facility, which is reachable preferably within half an hour. Even the 108 ambulance can be summoned, he said. But, he advised that the victim should not be administered either water or food soon after the bite. Also, the victim and attendants should neither cut the bitten area with a blade nor tie it with a cloth.

Mr. Balasubramanya, whose son Suryakeerthi too has started rescuing snakes now, said he still receives about 15 to 20 calls every day. “The number of calls has gone up because human beings are encroaching upon their habitat,” he remarked.

Mr. Balasubramanya or ‘Snake Shyam’ as he is popularly known can be contacted on 9980557797.