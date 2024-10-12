Conservationist appeals government to stop treating natural injuries of wild animals, says it impacts natural cycle

Renowned wildlife biologist and conservationist Sanjay Gubbi has written to Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to issue an order to discontinue treating wild animals injured due to natural reasons, especially within protected areas such as tiger reserves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries.

Pointing out that injuries or mortality of wild animals caused due to attacks by other wild animals, natural accidents, and thorns is an important part of the natural cycle and crucial in reducing human-animal conflicts, Gubbi noted that there has been a spurt in treating wildlife injured due to such reasons, more than often triggered by social media pressure.

A natural process

“Natality and mortality are a key part of the natural cycle which helps balance wildlife numbers. This is especially true with animals such as tigers, elephants, etc that have no natural predators (occasionally elephant calves are preyed on by tigers).”

“Hence injuries or natural mortality helps keep animal numbers under ecological carrying capacity. Keeping animal numbers within ecological carrying capacity is an important aspect of reducing human-wildlife conflict,” read the letter reviewed by The Hindu.

“Hence I request you to take a scientific viewpoint and issue an order to discontinue treating wild animals injured due to natural reasons especially within protected areas,” Mr. Gubbi noted in the letter.

Watch: Is Bengaluru seeing more leopards?

Lives lost

In the letter, Mr. Gubbi also cited the tragic death of ‘Aane’ Venkatesh who was attacked by a wild elephant while trying to tranquilize it to treat its injuries.

In September 2023, the forest department launched an operation to treat Bheema, an injured wild elephant near Halliyuru and roped in Mr Venkatesh, a former forest watcher, for help. But the jumbo, agitated at the darting attempts, retaliated and attacked him.

“In the past, many other people (including forest department personnel and the general public) have been killed or grievously injured during such operations,” said the letter.

Crucial in reducing conflicts

The letter which noted that the needs of wildlife are much different than that of domestic animals, pointed out that injuries or natural mortality helps keep animal numbers under ecological carrying capacity.

It also underlined the importance of this in reducing human-wildlife conflict.

Additionally, natural deaths of wild animals also help other wildlife species such as vultures, hyenas, and several arthropods that are dependent on carcasses for their food and other needs, and also help improve soil fertility.

Mr. Gubbi pointed out that the decision of the Forest Department to not burn wildlife species carcasses has significantly aided in the recovery of critically endangered vulture species.

