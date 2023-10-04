‘Conservation of manuscripts imperative’

October 04, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Manuscripts enshrine a slice of culture and heritage of the country and its conservation was imperative to safeguard it for posterity. This was stated by Veeresh Badiger of Kannada University in Hampi and an expert in manuscripts, here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a workshop on manuscripts and awareness on their conservation organised by the Kannada University at Central Institute of Indian Languages.

He said manuscripts can be conserved through digitalisation and the use of modern technology and called for greater research on its evolution. Prof. Badiger said writers had a great role in the development of languages.

K. Ravindranath, head of the Department of Manuscriptology, Kannada University, Hampi, said that the varsity was involved in the study, conservation and publication of manuscripts since the last 2 decades and was in possession of over 5,000 manuscripts.

He said a study of some of the manuscripts throws light on the state of the society and greater research was necessary in that direction. Shailendra Mohan, Director, CIIL, who inaugurated the workshop, said Kannada was a classical language with over 2,000 years of history and it was imperative to harness technology to conserve the ancient manuscripts of the language. N.M. Talwar, Project Director, Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada and others were present.