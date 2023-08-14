HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conmen dupe owner of biryani hotel, make away with 52k

August 14, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two men cheated the owner of a biryani hotel situated in Dayanand Layout, Ramamurthynagar, with a cash-back offer on an online payment app and transferred ₹52,000 from his account online.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday when Pyarul Shah was busy attending to his customers. Conmen posing as bank executives approached him asking which version of the app he was using. They offered to install a new version which could fetch him a cashback of ₹300 everyday.

Excited by the offer, Shah handed over his phone to the duo and also shared the bank details account. After working on the mobile for a few seconds, the duo handed over the mobile back to Shah and left stating that the app was installed .

The cheating came to light when Shah tried to check his balance and found the amount has been transferred.

The Ramamurthynagar police have registered the case under IT act and efforts are on to track down the accused .

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.