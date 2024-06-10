Conman posing as techie dupes unemployed youth

The Yeshwanthpur police have registered a case of cheating against a conman who, posing as a software engineer from a reputed IT firm, duped many unemployed youth promising them jobs in IT companies.

Based on the complaint by one of the victims, the Yeshwanthpura police on Saturday registered a case and efforts are on to track him down.

The victim, P. Ravikiran, 30, from Hyderabad, was searching for IT jobs in Bengaluru, when the accused, identified as Suresh Munnavar, approached him. Posing as a techie, the accused offered to get him a job and also help him in training to prepare for interviews and work-related experience online.

Ravikiran paid a total of ₹3 lakh transferred online in February this year and attended a few training sessions along with others. The accused initially offered placements after successful completion of the online session, but after completion of the course, he started dodging them. When a few insisted, the accused even issued fake offer letters and company kits to them and escaped.

