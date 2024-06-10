ADVERTISEMENT

Conman posing as techie dupes unemployed youth

Updated - June 10, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yeshwanthpur police have registered a case of cheating against a conman who, posing as a software engineer from a reputed IT firm, duped many unemployed youth promising them jobs in IT companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint by one of the victims, the Yeshwanthpura police on Saturday registered a case and efforts are on to track him down.

The victim, P. Ravikiran, 30, from Hyderabad, was searching for IT jobs in Bengaluru, when the accused, identified as Suresh Munnavar, approached him. Posing as a techie, the accused offered to get him a job and also help him in training to prepare for interviews and work-related experience online.

Ravikiran paid a total of ₹3 lakh transferred online in February this year and attended a few training sessions along with others. The accused initially offered placements after successful completion of the online session, but after completion of the course, he started dodging them. When a few insisted, the accused even issued fake offer letters and company kits to them and escaped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US