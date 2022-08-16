Conman posing as army officer forged property documents to sell site

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seshadripuram police are on the lookout for an elderly conman who, posing as Lieutenant Colonel N.C. Nanjappa, not only created fake property documents in his name, but also created PAN and Aadhaar cards to sell the site which was allotted to the army officer by BDA in 2002.

The fraud came to light recently when the secretary, BDA, verified the documents submitted for khata transfer.

On suspicion, the officials called Lt. Col. Nanjappa for inquiry and found out about the racket. Based on the findings, V.T Shrinivas, officer with the Vigilance and Special Task Force, filed a complaint with the police for legal action.

The police has booked the conman charging him under cheating, forgery, and impersonation and efforts are on to track him down.

The accused had sold the site no. 717 situated at Banashankari 6th stage to one Nanjegowda posing as Lt. Col Nanjappa at the sub-registrar office at Rajarajeshwarinagar in April 2021.

The BDA officials, in the complaint, also asked the police officials to take legal action against Nanjegowda for buying the property without due diligence for his alleged role in the fraud.