ADVERTISEMENT

Conman issues fake appointment letter of KMF; police launch probe

January 21, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Adugodi police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as a senior officer, issued a fake appointment letter in the name of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for a price.

Based on the complaint filed by Lokesh K., superintendent in administration division, the police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against Prakash Munivenkatappa of Doddaguddi.

Mr. Lokesh said that KMF invited applications for direct recruitment for many posts in October last year and held written exams across the city in December 2022. While the recruitment process is still on, a man identifying himself as Charan G.K. walked into KMF head office with a fake recruitment letter for the post of technical officer issued by the Secretary, DPAR, Vidhana Soudha. The letter also had a forged signature and seal of the Director (Administration) of KMF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Inquiries revealed that Charan was promised the job by Prakash if he paid ₹20 lakh. The official found a WhatsApp conversation between the duo. Mr. Lokesh said that the accused is suspected to have lured many and cheated them and spoilt the name of KMF.

“We have some clues about the accused. Efforts are on to track him down and also the victims who have been cheated,” a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US