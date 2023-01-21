Conman issues fake appointment letter of KMF; police launch probe

January 21, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Adugodi police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as a senior officer, issued a fake appointment letter in the name of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for a price.

Based on the complaint filed by Lokesh K., superintendent in administration division, the police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against Prakash Munivenkatappa of Doddaguddi.

Mr. Lokesh said that KMF invited applications for direct recruitment for many posts in October last year and held written exams across the city in December 2022. While the recruitment process is still on, a man identifying himself as Charan G.K. walked into KMF head office with a fake recruitment letter for the post of technical officer issued by the Secretary, DPAR, Vidhana Soudha. The letter also had a forged signature and seal of the Director (Administration) of KMF.

Inquiries revealed that Charan was promised the job by Prakash if he paid ₹20 lakh. The official found a WhatsApp conversation between the duo. Mr. Lokesh said that the accused is suspected to have lured many and cheated them and spoilt the name of KMF.

“We have some clues about the accused. Efforts are on to track him down and also the victims who have been cheated,” a police officer said.