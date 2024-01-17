ADVERTISEMENT

Conman held for stalking women officials of Revenue Dept.

January 17, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidhana Soudha police on Wednesday arrested a man for stalking women officials of the Revenue Department posing as the personal assistant of the Chief Minister’s personal secretary.

Based on a complaint, the accused, identified as Vikram Gopalswamy, has been arrested and charged under outraging modesty, impersonating as a public servant, and criminal intimidation.

The accused, according to the police, moved around MS Building, kept a close watch on the officials, and gathered details by calling the officials over phone. The accused is suspected to have been gathering information to blackmail the officials. Preliminary investigations revealed that Vikram is the son of a retired government official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US