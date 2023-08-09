Conman dupes secretary of private school, makes away with ₹7.2 lakh

August 09, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Offering to increase the credit card limit, a conman cheated the secretary of a private school and made away with ₹7.2 lakh on Saturday.

Based on the complaint by Naveen Rao from Jakkur, the Amruthahalli police registered a case of cheating under various sections of the IT Act on Saturday and efforts are on to track down the accused through the details of the transaction .

Mr. Rao in his complaint said that the accused, identifying himself as Manish Sharma, a bank executive, offered to increase his credit card limit. The accused sent a link asking Mr. Rao to enter the credit card number. After he completed the task, Sharma asked him to download an app. Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Rao refused.

Sharma somehow convinced him and sent his associate to his residence in Basavanagudi for the “validation process.” The accused approached him with a mobile phone in a covered envelop with the bank logo. He took the SIM and put it in the mobile phone the accused had carried and switched it on. A few seconds later, he returned the SIM stating that the validation is completed and left the place.

The scam came to light when Mr. Rao received a message from the bank that a total of ₹7.2 lakh had been debited in six transactions.

He approached the bank and raised the complaint before approaching the police. The police warned members of the general public not to share the SIM cards with anyone .

