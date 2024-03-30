GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dupes family with kidnap drama, makes away with ₹1.2 lakh

March 30, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

The Parappana Agrahara police are on a massive manhunt for a man who faked a kidnap story to extort ₹1.2 lakh from the family of a youth on Tuesday.

The accused made a call to Vijaya Nayar informing him that his relative, presently staying in Madhya Pradesh, had been abducted and in their custody. The accused demanded ₹3 lakh for his release.

The family followed his instructions and transferred ₹1.2 lakh without even checking the details. Soon after the money was transferred, the family called their relative in Madhya Pradesh to realise he was safe and sound

Realising that they had been cheated, the family filed a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case under the IT Act and under impersonation and cheating.

