Karnataka

Conman cheats KAS aspirant

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 10, 2022 23:54 IST
The Vijaynagar police have registered a cheating case against a 32-year-old conman who, claiming to be a close acquaintance of bureaucrats, cheated a KAS aspirant and made away with ₹59.5 lakh this month.

The victim, Savitha Shantappa Yalasangikar from Afzalpur, was preparing for competitive exams and staying in a paying guest accommodation.

Ms. Savitha in her complaint said that the accused, identified as Siddaraju Subhasha Chandra Kattimani, was introduced to her her through a common friend who offered to get her good marks in the KAS exam and also get a tahsildar post using his clout in the government. He also demanded a huge sum of money to get the job done Ms. Savitha discussed this with her father, who pledged his land to get a loan of and gave Kattimani a total sum of ₹59.5 lakh on different dates.

The fraud came to light when the accused started demanding for money claiming that he needs to give it to different people. Suspecting something amiss, Ms. Savitha asked him to return the money. The accused not only refused to return it, but threatened her with dire consequences .

