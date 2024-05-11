Conman booked for forging Indian Institute of Architects certificates to get a job

The Cubbon Park police have registered a cheating and forgery complaint against a man who, using forged certificates from the Indian Institute of Architects, was working with a leading real estate company for the last five months .

The cheating came to light when the office, suspecting his credentials, submitted his educational certificates to the Council of Architecture for verification.

Verification revealed that the accused, identified as Vikram Telreja, had submitted the certificates originally belonging to Umith Shaini, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana. Vikram had forged his name and photo to apply for an architect’s job in a leading real estate company on Vittal Mallya Road.

Further probe by the council revealed that Vikram had obtained the certificates from Umith promosing him a job in Dubai and forged the same to apply for the job in Benglauru.

Based on the complaint filed by Deepak Kumar, Administrative Officer, Council Of Architecture , New Delhi, the Cubbon Park police have taken up a case and are looking out for the accused .