GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Conman booked for forging Indian Institute of Architects certificates to get a job

Published - May 11, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cubbon Park police have registered a cheating and forgery complaint against a man who, using forged certificates from the Indian Institute of Architects, was working with a leading real estate company for the last five months .

The cheating came to light when the office, suspecting his credentials, submitted his educational certificates to the Council of Architecture for verification.

Verification revealed that the accused, identified as Vikram Telreja, had submitted the certificates originally belonging to Umith Shaini, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana. Vikram had forged his name and photo to apply for an architect’s job in a leading real estate company on Vittal Mallya Road.

Further probe by the council revealed that Vikram had obtained the certificates from Umith promosing him a job in Dubai and forged the same to apply for the job in Benglauru.

Based on the complaint filed by Deepak Kumar, Administrative Officer, Council Of Architecture , New Delhi, the Cubbon Park police have taken up a case and are looking out for the accused .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.