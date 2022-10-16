Conman arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Alert Chickballapur police on Sunday arrested a man who used to cheat people on the pretext of helping them withdraw cash from ATMs.

The accused N. Sagar, 29, a factory employee from Bhadravathi, was arrested while he was moving suspiciously at the Canara bank ATM in Chickballapur town. The police recovered three ATM cards from his pocket and ₹1.45 lakh in cash from him and a detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime.

According to the police, Sagar would wait at the ATM to lure gullible people and offer to help them withdraw cash. He would take out the cash and divert their attention to replace the card with a duplicate and escape. Since he knew the PIN number, he would withdraw the cash from another ATM and use the card to cheat other people .

ADVERTISEMENT

He had cheated many people in Shivamogga, Yadgir, K.R. Nagar, Kunigal, Goribidanur, Gubbi, Shira and Ijoor police station limits. The accused has been charged under cheating and taken into custody for further investigations.