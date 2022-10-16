Conman arrested

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 16, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alert Chickballapur police on Sunday arrested a man who used to cheat people on the pretext of helping them withdraw cash from ATMs.

The accused N. Sagar, 29, a factory employee from Bhadravathi, was arrested while he was moving suspiciously at the Canara bank ATM in Chickballapur town. The police recovered three ATM cards from his pocket and ₹1.45 lakh in cash from him and a detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime.

According to the police, Sagar would wait at the ATM to lure gullible people and offer to help them withdraw cash. He would take out the cash and divert their attention to replace the card with a duplicate and escape. Since he knew the PIN number, he would withdraw the cash from another ATM and use the card to cheat other people .

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He had cheated many people in Shivamogga, Yadgir, K.R. Nagar, Kunigal, Goribidanur, Gubbi, Shira and Ijoor police station limits. The accused has been charged under cheating and taken into custody for further investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
crime
police
theft & burglary

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app