Conman arrested in Malavalli

The Malavalli Rural Station police arrested the notorious conman Manjesh, alias Manja, for allegedly duping several elderly women of their gold ornaments. He would impersonate a representative of government agencies.

Manjesh was wanted in at least 25 cases of cheating in Peenya, Mandya, Malavalli, Doddaballapur, Tavarekere, Hassan, Doddaballapura, Ramanagaram, Hassan and other places. Gold ornaments weighing 307 grams were recovered, C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Mandya, said.

The police have been looking out for Manjesh who has been evading arrest for a long time now. Based on a tip-off, a team from Malavalli Rural Station headed by Inspector Srikanth arrested him near Nandini Layout in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A public notice along with his photograph was also released recently.

According to the police, Manjesh used to steal ornaments from gullible individuals by posing as an agent from government agencies. He used to gain the trust of his targets by pretending to help them get loans or grants from government agencies or departments. He used to ask them to hand over their jewels by wrapping the same in a packet that he would replace with another packet filled with stones or other items before fleeing.