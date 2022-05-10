Conman arrested for cheating PSI job aspirant

May 10, 2022 21:10 IST

Bengaluru

The Bagepalli police on Monday arrested a 31-year-old man from Hubballi for allegedly cheating a PSI job aspirant.

Based on the complaint , the police arrested Naveen Dhalabanje from his hometown and remanded him in judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused had taken ₹13.5 lakh from GS Satyanarayana, a resident of Basavapura, in 2019 and promised to help his son clear the physical and written exam for the PSI post.

The accused, soon after receiving the money, started avoiding the complainant and cheated him. Unable to get the post or the money, Mr. Satyanarayana approached the police.