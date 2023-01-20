Cong’s free power poll promise will dent ESCOMs, claims Minister

January 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Friday, January 20, argued that 200 units of free electricity promised by the Congress (if voted to power in the upcoming elections) would destabilise the functioning of State ESCOMS, and claimed that the people of Karnataka were not asking for free power but quality and uninterrupted power supply.

Speaking after launching various development works costing ₹116.77 crore in five districts coming under the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) at Maharaja College Grounds here, he accused the previous Congress government of putting the ESCOMs in difficulty, availing loans to the tune of crores of rupees.

He maintained that the ESCOMs were now making profits after the BJP government came to power. “We are not privatising ESCOMs and not launching any projects that push them towards privatisation. Instead, we are strengthening the ESCOMs,” Mr. Kumar said.

Connection to 4.5 lakh IP sets

This year, power connections were established to 4.5 lakh IP sets, resulting in electricity distribution to 92,000 new consumers in the State. “This is perhaps for the first time that so many IP sets had got the connections for the benefit of farmers.,” the Minister maintained.

350 sub-stations upgraded

In the last one and half years, 350 sub-stations had been upgraded and 50 new sub-stations had been established, he said, adding that as many as 2.5 lakh consumers have benefitted from the ‘Belaku’ scheme.

The Minister said he has told the ESCOMs to hold ‘adalats’ on the third Saturday of every month in their jurisdictions.

Peak demand in summer

The Minister said the ESCOMs successfully handled and managed the record rise in demand for power in January this year and a demand for 15,500 MW has been foreseen in April-May this year. In March last year, 14,800 MW was the demand. The department is fully prepared to meet the demand, he said in his speech.

The Minister maintained that transformers were being repaired within 24 hours from the time of breakdown, achieving 90 pc progress.

Charging stations on expressway

Speaking on the occasion, Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, suggested establishing more EV charging stations on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and urged the Minister to direct the CESC not to be stringent with the cable TV operators (for using electric poles for running their cables).

In his address, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda said officials were citing fund constraints for laying new lines and replacing poles. There has been a delay in replacing transformers. He urged the Minister to look into the issues and ensure that there were no complaints from the people.

₹50 crore saving

CESC Managing Director Jayavibhava Swamy said there was 12.75 pc of power loss which has been reduced by 2.3 pc in the last one year. This will be brought down further to 10 percent by March this year. If the loss is checked by one percent, it is like saving ₹50 crore, he said.

MLA Nagendra presided. Mayor Shivalimar and chairman of boards and corporations and CESC officials and engineers were present.