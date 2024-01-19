Congressmen trying to please Italian supremo: Bellad

January 19, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Mocking the Congress leaders for not attending the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Arvind Bellad has said that the Congress leaders were making incoherent remarks about Ram Mandir as they were bent on pleasing their supreme leader of Italian origin.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Bellad said that as the Congress party’s supreme leader was a Catholic from Italy, an Italian mindset had encompassed the Congress leaders and people of the country should not expect much from them.

Mr. Bellad said that first the Congress leaders said that Lord Ram was an imaginary personality. And then they later tried removing Ram Sethu and even filed an affidavit in the court questioning the need for Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now, when the temple had come up in Ayodhya, the Congress leaders were giving lame excuses, he said adding that their real agenda was anti-Hindu.

On Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son Udayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Ram temple, Mr. Bellad said that first Udayanidhi should speak to his family members and ask them why they go to temples seeking blessings of God.

To a query, Mr. Bellad said that he did not endorse the statements MP Ananthkumar Hegde made using singular terms against the Chief Minister. He said being a senior and experienced politician, Mr. Siddaramaiah deserved respect. However, Mr. Bellad said that the CM too should remember the same when he made comments about the Prime Minister.